Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.
BLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
