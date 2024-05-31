BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 120.1% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the April 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $84,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 536,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.43.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
