BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 129.1% in May

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,143. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

