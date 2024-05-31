BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 644,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,416. The company has a market cap of $948.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,710.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

