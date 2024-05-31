Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,760 shares during the period. Tucows accounts for approximately 9.9% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Tucows worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 16,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Tucows by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Stock Performance

Tucows stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,705. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $250.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 29.91%.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

