Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSA. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,392. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

See Also

