Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.90 and last traded at C$14.90. Approximately 1,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.13.
Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.71.
