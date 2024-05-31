Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

BDCO stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.09. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

