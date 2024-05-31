B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

