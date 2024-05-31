BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$77.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.10. The company has a market cap of C$62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

