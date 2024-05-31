BMO Capital Markets Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $20.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 35,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $692.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.