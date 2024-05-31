BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,110. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $2.4911 dividend. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.