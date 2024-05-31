BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

DSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,905. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

