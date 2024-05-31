Bo Kruse Sells 31,371 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 902,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,804. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $530.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
