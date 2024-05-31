Bo Kruse Sells 31,371 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 902,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,804. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $530.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

