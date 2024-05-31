BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

