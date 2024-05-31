BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82.
About BOC Hong Kong
