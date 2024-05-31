Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.18 and last traded at $173.07. Approximately 1,154,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,954,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

