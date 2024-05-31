Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier
Bombardier Stock Up 2.6 %
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Unexpected AI Innovators Transforming Their Sectors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.