Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bone Biologics Trading Up 24.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBLGW traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

