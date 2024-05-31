Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.47

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.47 and last traded at $117.46, with a volume of 58800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

