Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,463,890.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 864.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

