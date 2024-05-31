Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BWMN opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,199 shares of company stock worth $6,320,347. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

