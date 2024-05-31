BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.080 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.