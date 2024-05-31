BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USFI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Get BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF alerts:

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1088 dividend. This is an increase from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.