Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 18,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,265. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.