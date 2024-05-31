Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Insider Lisa M. Salazar Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) insider Lisa M. Salazar sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $24,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

