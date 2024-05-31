British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
British Land Price Performance
Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.50.
About British Land
