Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Insider Daniel E. Schueller Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Broadwind by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

