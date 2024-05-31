Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $14.36

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

