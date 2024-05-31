Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$53.50

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$46.80 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

