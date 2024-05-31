Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $19.00

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.