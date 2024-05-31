Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,625,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after buying an additional 189,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,198,000 after buying an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 306,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

