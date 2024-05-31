Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.
Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.
About Brunswick Bancorp
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick Bancorp
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.