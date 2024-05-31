Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

