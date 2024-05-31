Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 13.9 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 101.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

