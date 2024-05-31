Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.3 %

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,982 ($38.08) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,680 ($34.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,306 ($42.22). The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,039.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,095.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($39.11), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($948,085.93). 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.