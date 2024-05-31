Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to $2.32-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.25.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $235.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average is $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

