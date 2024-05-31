Bush Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,149,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,186 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

