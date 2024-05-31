Bush Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,949,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 22.1% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $260.44. 3,406,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

