BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

BW LPG Stock Up 9.6 %

BW LPG stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

