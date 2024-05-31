BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.
BW LPG Stock Up 9.6 %
BW LPG stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $22.96.
About BW LPG
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.