BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BW LPG Trading Up 11.7 %

BWLLY stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

