BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BW LPG Trading Up 11.7 %
BWLLY stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $21.25.
BW LPG Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.