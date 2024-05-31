Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Sells $99,996.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Tuesday, May 21st, Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

