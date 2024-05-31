BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZAM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BZAMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,989. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About BZAM

Featured Articles

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

