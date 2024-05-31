BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BZAM Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BZAMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,989. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About BZAM
