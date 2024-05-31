C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Northland Capmk upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Approximately 8,068,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 6,945,587 shares.The stock last traded at $29.31 and had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in C3.ai by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

