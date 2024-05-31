Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,762 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $244,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.31. 3,474,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,088. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $288.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.