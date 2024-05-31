Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.4 million-$723.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.4 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.01. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,235.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,235.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,967.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

