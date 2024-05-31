Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLWY remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.80.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

