Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLWY remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.80.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
