Camden National Bank Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.03. The stock had a trading volume of 815,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.36. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

