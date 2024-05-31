Camden National Bank Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.87. 479,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,482. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.84 and its 200 day moving average is $524.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

