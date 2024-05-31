Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,310,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

