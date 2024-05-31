Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %
PSA stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $273.35. 353,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,873. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.
In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
