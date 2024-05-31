Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Raised to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,634 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,598 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $305,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,910,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,565 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

